EVERYONE aged under 25 in Wales will be given an offer of work, education, training, or self-employment through a new scheme to try to avoid a 'lost generation.

The Welsh Government's Young Person's Guarantee scheme is set to be a key part of the country's post-pandemic recovery.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething has announced details of how the Young Person’s Guarantee will be developed, and is calling on businesses and public sector organisations to consider how they can play their part in supporting it.

Ministers will also look at ways to help young entrepreneurs to create their own businesses.

This will include working with the business community to explore both employability opportunities and support for young entrepreneurs.

“The Welsh Government is determined that there will be no lost generation in Wales as a result of the pandemic," said Mr Gething.

"That’s why our Programme for Government commits us to delivering our Young Person’s Guarantee - an ambitious programme that will aim to provide everyone under 25 in Wales with the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment.

"The Young Person’s Guarantee is at the core of our efforts to help young people get the best possible start in the world of work. We want to give young people the support they need for a brighter future when leaving school, college, university or even facing redundancy.

"We need to ensure young people have the skills and experience they need for the jobs of today and the future.

"This is a key element of our strategy to prevent youth unemployment and ensure young people are not held back nor left behind."

Working Wales will become the gateway into the Guarantee, building on its already strong and successful model of delivering careers guidance and signposting support.

They will also trial a new job matching service, to assist young people with securing employment and help employers to fill vacancies.

The Young People’s Guarantee will be developed to meets the needs of young people, including those at risk of long-term unemployment.

It will not discriminate in relation to socio-economic factors, the promotion and use of the Welsh language or on the grounds of protected characteristics.

In addition, the dialogue and collaboration between the Welsh Government, education, the training sector, employers and public authorities will be strengthened through the expansion of the Regional Skills Partnerships.

National and regional employment and skills providers across Wales will be invited to connect with Working Wales so projects can form part of the offer.

The Minister added: "Our young people hold the key to Wales’ future success.

"Their talents, skills and creativity are essential to ensuring our country’s economic success. As a nation, we are facing huge challenges - but I am determined we do all we can as a government to help deliver the long-term economic benefits our young people deserve."