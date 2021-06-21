Gwent-based Parkmans estate agency has moved to three new high street locations in Blackwood, Risca and Newbridge to help it meet post-lockdown demand.

And the firm has also appointed Emily Davies, of Ebbw Vale, to help with its marketing.

With more people looking online for their next property, Parkmans has created a new marketing position to ensure properties which come on to the market are uploaded straight away to the company’s website, Zoopla, Rightmove and social media.

According to online estate agents Yopa, 98 per cent of house hunters use the web to start their search for property.

Charlotte Burles Corbett, managing director of Parkmans, said: “We have been inundated with people contacting us looking to move since we came out of lockdown.

"We cannot put the new properties we have for sale and rent online fast enough. In fact, we don’t have enough properties to meet demand at the moment.”

Emily is based in Parkmans’ Blackwood office and, as well as taking pictures of properties for sale and rent and uploading the details online, she also helps out dealing with clients and office administration.

Emily said: “Being able to help customers find their next home is the most rewarding part of the job. I’m always thinking of creative new ways to help improve the way we market the properties we are selling and letting.”

Parkmans has almost 60 years of experience as specialist estate and letting agents, property managers and insurance brokers in south east Wales. The company is one of the oldest and best respected in its field, as well as being the largest and busiest practice in the Valleys.