Newport law firm Bellavia & Associates has appointed James Subbiani to its team of solicitors.

James has more than 25 years’ experience as a solicitor and will be working across Bellavia & Associates’ legal portfolio.

James worked in London for three years after qualifying as a solicitor, specialising in criminal law, before becoming head of criminal litigation and a partner at Red Kite Law in west Wales for 18 years.

In 2014, he moved into civil litigation and dispute resolution before moving to work and live in Jersey in 2018.

He has held Higher Rights of Audience to appear in both the Civil and Crime Upper Courts since 2001.

Father-of-three James is now based in Caerphilly.

He said the rural setting of Bellavia & Associates’ office in the Usk Valley was one of the key attractions of his new role.

“I think the commute and location is so much better for physical and mental wellbeing than travelling to and from a city centre office block somewhere,” said James, who enjoys running, cycling, swimming and supporting Chelsea FC in his spare time, and is a former WRU level one referee.

“I am already dealing with a significant range and variety of quality work and that means I’m testing myself, which I enjoy, and every day is different.”

James will be specialising in property and commercial litigation, planning and regulatory issues, as well as corporate and individual criminal matters.

Managing director and company founder Zep Bellavia said: “Since the start of the Covid pandemic, this has been a difficult period for many of our clients. We have continued to grow our team, use the best technology available to provide a seamless service, and deliver the best results for our clients.”