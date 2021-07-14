TEN new jobs will be created in Newport after a Queen's Award-winning mobile surveillance company opened a new regional office in the city
Wireless CCTV (or WCCTV) has leased a unit at the Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone.
The company is a supplier of mobile surveillance services, specialising in providing redeployable CCTV, electronic site security systems, body worn cameras and time lapse video services.
Head of communications Daniel del Soldato said: "The company has successfully opened new offices across the UK and in the US as part of our ambitious development.
"We are already working with clients within the utilities, retail, transport and construction sectors, as well as local authorities and housing associations in Wales and will be developing and adding to these from our new base."
Dan Smith, director of M4 Property Consultants negotiated the lease on behalf of the owners of Wern Industrial Estate, and said WCCTV were keen to find a location in Wales that provided them with good access across South Wales and into the South West of England.
"The recently refurbished industrial units on Wern Industrial Estate were ideal and we were able to conclude the lease quickly and effectively," said Mr Smith.
"We now have just two remaining units, each of 3,000 sq ft on the estate."
