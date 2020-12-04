PUB operator JD Wetherspoon is to keep two of its pubs in Gwent open.

Although Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin had previously said all the chain's pubs in Wales would close when the new rules banning the sale of alcohol comes into force at 6pm, he has now said eight will remain open.

Many pubs across Newport have decided to close completely in response to the new rules announced by first minister Mark Drakeford, which also mean all pubs must close at 6pm.

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, confirmed on Wednesday that they would be closing all pubs in response to the new rules announced by first minister Mark Drakeford.

But now Mr Martin has said The Godfrey Morgan in Chepstow Road in Maindee, Newport, and The John Fielding, in Cwmbran, will remain open for food and soft drinks.

All other Wetherspoon pubs in Gwent will be shutting as previously announced.

In a statement Mr Martin said: “I met with Conservative leader of the opposition Paul Davies MS and Conservative chief whip Darren Millar MS earlier this week.

“They are opposed to the Welsh pub closures and were keen for Wetherspoon to keep some of the company’s pubs open.

“As a result, we have decided to keep eight of the pubs open from 8am to 6pm throughout the week."

