A STREET food market is under way – and a new pizza place has taken a slice of the action.

Al Forno is the latest addition to an in-the-works street food “food court” made out of shipping containers and based in Rogerstone, Newport.

Al Forno offers a range of pizza and sides, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available.

(Picture: Samantha Watson/Emily Elizabeth Burrows)

The focus is on delivery and collection at the moment and they have separatpreparationon areas to avoid cross-contamination.

The new venue joins Tin Can Kitchen, which opened in May earlier this year, and both are based at Chartist Way, Rogerstone, near the Tiny Rebel Brewery.

Tin Can Kitchen – the start of the street food dream – already offers gluten-free rolls and caters to vegetarians and vegans.

Plus, in January 2021 it's hoped that Al Forno will operate as as a bakery and sandwich shop by day and pizza place by night.

The concept is the brainchild of Jordan Phillips, Barry Fallon, and Amar Karia, who have been friends for many years and have experience in the food industry.

Mr Phillips said: “Al Forno is brand new, outdoor, opened during the pandemic – so covid safe – and we’re edging towards our goal.

“It’s been loads of fun and we’re already planning Can Number Three.”

The end goal – subject to planning permission - is to eventually have nine “cans” open on the site, in a horseshoe formation, with a central seating area to include a bar and stage.

As many of Al Forno's delivery drivers are local musicians and artists, who have lost out on revenue due to the pandemic, it's hoped that one day they could also perform live on the site.

Mr Fallon explained: “The idea is that people could come here and have nine types of food.

“We can have guest slots and seasonal items on the menu – the focus is on food.”

“We want to offer what people will like, but also some things they might not expect,” added Mr Phillips.

Al Forno has also worked with Coleg Gwent students from Risca, who have taken professional photos for the company, with Mr Phillips describing their work as "fantastic."

Find out more at alforno.tincankitchen.co.uk