MARSTON'S has signed a deal to run more than 160 Brains pubs in Wales, a move which could help save 1,300 jobs.

The pub operator said that the pubs would keep the Brains brand, and continue to offer the brewer’s beers.

Brains has struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic, and recent more stringent restrictions in Wales had put the firm under “significant financial pressure,” Marston’s said.

Brains chairman John Rhys said: “This agreement marks the formation of a lasting strategic relationship with Marston’s which secures the future of Brains’ pubs and 1,300 of our employees within them.

“We know and trust Marston’s to be excellent custodians of our pubs and, whilst this is not a decision we have taken lightly, we are confident that both our pubs – and our pubs teams – will thrive under their stewardship.”

The deal means that Marston’s will take over operations at Brains’ portfolio of 156 pubs in Wales.

The deal, which is expected to close in February, will add to Marston’s 1,368 pubs around the UK.

Marston’s boss Ralph Findlay said: “These high-quality pubs are a great fit with our existing estate and will benefit from Marston’s scale and operational expertise to further unlock their excellent long-term potential.

“We look forward to the pub teams joining us and to welcoming guests and the communities which they serve, back into these pubs as the country emerges from the pandemic over the weeks and months ahead.”

