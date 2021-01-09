VEGANUARY is here and there's plenty of meat-free options for people to sink their teeth into.
To celebrate Veganuary, Tin Can Kitchen and sister company Al Forno – both based in Rogerstone in Newport – have launched a range of new and limited-edition vegan meals.
A spokesman for the venues, based in shipping containers, said: “The jackfruit themed Jack-in-a-Bun burger and Sloppy Jack hot dog, available at Tin Can Kitchen, will no doubt prove popular.
“But it's the limited-edition Jack-in-a-Box pizza at Al Forno that's gone down a storm with the vegan community in and around Newport."
Jack-in-a-Box vegan pizza at Al Forno
Jack-in-a-Box pizza (Al Forno):
- BBQ jackfruit
- Wilted spinach
- Red onion slices
- Vegan cheese
- Topped with vegan garlic sauce
Jack-in-a-Bun burger at Tin Can Kitchen
Jack-in-a-Bun (Tin Can Kitchen):
- Homemade lightly spiced vegetable burger patty
- Vegan mayo
- Rocket
- Slices tomato
- BBQ jackfruit
- Shredded vegan cheese
- Pickles
- BBQ sauce
- Served in a brioche bun
Sloppy Jack at Tin Can Kitchen
Sloppy Jack (Tin Can Kitchen):
- Moving Mountains® Frankfurter (vegan)
- BBQ jackfruit
- Shredded vegan cheese
- Sliced tomato
- Gherkins
- Pickled onions
- Crispy onions
- Mustard and ketchup
- Served in a brioche bun.
Both venues - which also have gluten-free options and non-vegan food available - are open seven days a week with collection and delivery options available.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- January 2021: The full line-up of Netflix shows and films (and when they'll appear)
- Pugh's bringing exciting new Garden Kitchen concept to Rogerstone
- We're in it Together: Festive food bank appeal raises thousands
Tin Can Kitchen opens from 9am to 10.30pm (11pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).
Al Forno currently opens from 5pm to 10.30pm (11pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).
For more information, or to place an order visit alforno.tincankitchen.co.uk or use JustEat.
Stay up to date with their latest news and offers by following the venues on Facebook.
Tin Can Kitchen - @TinCanKitchenFB
Al Forno - @alfornopizzadelivery