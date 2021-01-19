A DESSERT parlour is returning to the Welsh capital – with a special deal to celebrate its grand opening.
Creams Café – which boasts a menu packed with desserts including a new doughnut range – is opening at Queen Street, in Cardiff, on January 25 and will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm for delivery and take-away.
When restrictions allow it Creams Café will welcome guests to dine-in and enjoy the ‘fun and vibrant’ space.
Here’s a sneak peek of what the sweet treat venue looks like...
A neon sign reads: "Indulge your senses"
A Wonderland of skateboards and BMX bikes
A spin on the classic "explicit content" warning
There's plenty of seating ready for post-lockdown
Picture this, but choc-a-bloc with sweet treats
The outside of Creams on Cardiff's Queen Street
To celebrate their grand opening, Creams is offering 25 per cent off all orders via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats up until February 7.
With a range of sundaes, American-style waffles, gelato, sorbet, crepes, milkshakes and more – delivered directly to your door – Creams Café is an ideal treat for those looking to indulge.
Plus Creams has introduced four doughnuts to their menu, available in the Creams Playful Box, which includes:
- Blue swirl unicorn doughnut topped with meringue
- Rainbow M&M doughnut
- A creamy Kinder Buneo doughnut
- Oreo with Creams’ signature star
Plus, Creams Cafe has plenty of options for Veganuary, including:
- The chocolate waffle, freshly cooked with chocolate sorbet and topped with chocolate and caramel sauce, chopped nuts and mini marshmallows.
- The mango sundae, served with two scoops of mango sorbet, sliced mango and topped with mango sauce and coconut shavings.
- The vegan strawberry cookie dough, which is freshly baked chocolate chip cookie dough, topped with sliced strawberries and drizzled with chocolate and strawberry sauce.
Creams Café, on Queen Street in Cardiff, will officially open on January 25.