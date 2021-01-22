DO YOU consider yourself a takeaway connoisseur?

If the answer is yes, you might be perfect as a Deliveroo ‘Rooviewer’, a new role that will give three people in the UK a year’s worth of free credit on the food delivery app in order to taste and critique local restaurant offerings.

The search for ‘Rooviewers’ has been launched in celebration of the food-delivery platform’s new national brand campaign “Deliveroo Presents: The Year of Great Food”.

The new roles are designed to help the on-demand delivery company trial the thousands of options available to order, and help identify hidden gems.

Aisha Jefferson at Deliveroo said: “Great food is there to be discovered and we want to help more people find it.

"We know our customers love food, everything from local favourites to high-street staples, so this is an opportunity for any Deliveroo devotees with a good palette and a taste for great food to trial new, mind-blowing meals.

"In the past year, we’ve welcomed over 20,000 new restaurants on the platform, now we need three curious connoisseurs who ‘get’ food as much as we do to hero the hidden gems and help us in our year of food discovery.”

What’s the job?





The takeaway delivery service is looking to appoint three food Rooviewers to help taste test menus in return for feedback on the food.

Each successful applicant will be given a year’s worth of credit, which they will use to help the delivery company trial the thousands of options available to order, and identify hidden gems.

As well as having free access to Deliveroo all year, the chosen reviewers will appear in marketing campaigns.

What are the role requirements?





Deliveroo has outlined a set of requirements for each applicant, including:

Have experience in eating all food types

Be willing to try different cuisines

A palette for savoury and sweet, spicy and saucy

Familiarity with high street chains as well as a desire to sample local independent restaurants

A sense of culinary adventure

Ability to translate a great foodie experience into written or visual recommendations or critiques

How to apply

To apply, visit the Deliveroo website. You will be required to fill out a form, and register interest in applying for the role. You will be notified by email if you’ve been selected.

Applications are open from January 21 and will close on February 4, 2021.

Applicants must be 18 or over.