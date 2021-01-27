TWO top restaurants in Gwent have retained their Michelin stars in the latest edition of the prestigious fine-dining guidebook.

They are among six Welsh restaurants to feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide, published this week – instead of in October – due to the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality industry in the past year.

In Gwent, the 2021 guide awarded one Michelin star each to the Walnut Tree, in Llanddewi Skirrid, three miles northeast of Abergavenny; and The Whitebrook Restaurant and Rooms, in Whitebrook, six miles southeast of Monmouth.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have retained our Michelin star for the seventh consecutive year," Whitebrook chef Chris Harrod told the Argus.

"Obviously, along with the rest of the hospitality industry the last eleven months have been challenging beyond our wildest imaginations. So to receive this news as we adapt daily, and try to continue serving our customers with The Whitebrook Dine At Home menus, has been a real boost to morale."

Mr Harrod added: "Our focus has always been on the wonderful guests that come through the doors and our incredible team, without which we could not do it, but to get recognition like this is very rewarding. We can’t wait to have people back in the restaurant and rooms to do what we do best."

Three other Welsh restaurants were each awarded one Michelin star in the 2021 guide. They are: Beach House, in Oxwich, Gower Peninsula; Sosban and the Old Butchers, in Anglesey; and Ynyshir, in Machynlleth, Powys.

One Welsh restaurant – Palé Hall, in Llandderfel, Gwynedd, was among the first-ever recipients of the Michelin Green Star, a new award highlighting excellence in sustainability and environmental standards.