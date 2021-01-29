WITH restaurants and cafes restricted to takeaway only, many food businesses have been replying on delivery apps to keep the lights on.

But, with most of these services charging hefty fees to join, as well as a commission on each sale, it's not a perfect solution.

This is where Caerphilly men Tom Morgan and Ellis Smith come in.

The pair saw how local businesses were struggling and set up their own locally-focussed delivery app - Caerphilly Eats.

Both had started their own businesses during the pandemic – Mr Morgan creating an SEO company and Mr Smith a social media marketing company.

“This led to us putting our skills together and doing some research into one of the only sectors that wasn’t closed down as such – takeaways,” said Mr Morgan.

“We found out about the commission structures charge by big delivery companies so got to thinking that surely there is a cheaper way. Our research led us down the path to securing the software and having Caerphilly Eats being built.

“We want to create a platform so that small local food and drink businesses can become part of where they are not charged huge commissions but are also promoted regularly through the power of social media.”

Most of the outlets signed up are based around Caerphilly town but there is hope that more businesses throughout the borough will get involved.

Some of the businesses involved in the scheme include Fisherman’s Rest in Bedwas, Urban BBQ, Gastro Mania, King Balti, Castle Gate, 420 Headship and Lounge, Pontygwindy Cafe, Crown’s Coffee House and Chachaccinos.

Between all the businesses mentioned, they cover a range of pub food, burgers, fresh Italian pizzas, Indian takeaways, breakfasts, dirty burgers, afternoon tea boxed and much more.

Although members do pay a commission, at seven and a half per cent this is roughly half what is charged by the major delivery apps.

Anyone wishing to use Caerphilly Eats can download the app on the Apple and Android stores or by visiting www.caerphillyeats.co.uk.

The pair are also gearing up for the launch of Newport Eats to cover the Newport area.

Businesses interested in getting involved can email info@caerphillyeats.co.uk