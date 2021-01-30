A NEWPORT woman has fulfilled a lifelong dream during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steph Gore, who has been baking since she was able to sit on a stool at the kitchen workshop (around 30 years), launched her own baking and delivery company - What The Bake - at the end of 2020.

Cookie treat box (Picture: What The Bake)

Her passion for baking stems from her late mother, who was a caterer and cake maker.

"I have beautiful memories of being in the kitchen with her covered in flour and making a mess with pastries,” said Ms Gore.

“She passed on her love of baking to me and gave me all her knowledge.

“Sadly she passed away six years ago, but she would of absolutely loved this, and I can imagine talking to her about all the bakes I've been creating.”

Steph Gore has baked since she was a child (Picture: Steph Gore)

What The Bake has humble beginnings, with Ms Gore - who also works part-time as a civil servant - creating cakes for family and friends, which she showcased on Instagram.

“The more I watched tutorials the more I wanted to create,” added Ms Gore.

“I made my son a birthday cake and I made a few for friends and family and I fell in love with it.

“I’ve always wanted to be a baker and I think the lockdown gave lots of people time and put things into perspective, so I decided I would create my own business."

Personalised celebration cake (Picture: What The Bake)

What The Bake was established last month and is a bespoke cake and treat home bakery, offering celebration cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, cookies and treat boxes.

Every creation is home-made, even down to the jam and caramel, meaning people can order themed or personalised goodies.

A cupcake (Picture: What The Bake)

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic I may not have had the time to think or plan starting a business,” said the mother-of-two.

"It's all consuming, but I totally love it; it’s lovely to be able to provide people with special treats when things are so strange.

"If I'm not doing my day job, or home schooling my sons, I'll be baking. I really love being busy and working towards goals."

A Valentine's share box (Picture: What The Bake)

What The Bake's best-selling product at the moment is the celebration cakes, with their cupcakes and stuffed cookies also proving popular.

The business is insured and registered, with Ms Gore fully qualified in food hygiene, and offers collection or delivery to Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Gwent.

To make an order from What The Bake send a message via Facebook @What.the.bake20 or Instagram @what.the.bake - note that celebration cakes require at least one weeks notice.