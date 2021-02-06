IS THERE anything better than going out for a Sunday roast in the middle of winter?

Most definitely not, but unfortunately that's out of the question at the moment. Thankfully, getting one to take away and enjoying it in the comfort of your own home is a close second.

We've rounded up some of the top restaurants offering a takeaway Sunday roast to suit everyone's budget.

It can be hard to get the portion sizes right, especially if you're just cooking for one and equally it can take up a huge chunk of your day cooking for a large family.

Here are some fabulous roasts to enjoy at home without all the fuss:

At The Ridgeway Bistro Bar, Ridgeway Avenue, NP20

If you’re looking for an extra special treat then At The Ridgeway Bistro Bar is the place to go for a home cooked takeaway Sunday roast.

Back by popular demand their showstopping roasts include a choice of beef, lamb, chicken or a vegetarian option with all the trimmings and their famous Yorkshire pudding.

Prices start at £12.95 for more information on how to book and their latest menus visit their Facebook page.

The Clytha Arms, Abergavenny, NP7 9BW

The Clytha Arms just outside of Abergavenny has diversified over lockdown by serving a range of takeaway meals for residents, including their mighty Sunday roasts.

Offering a variety of meals including pizza, tapas and a full menu they are making a real difference to the community.

Last Sunday they offering a choice of topside of brisket with all the trimmings or slow cooked duck leg, pork goulash, cheese and nut stuffed aubergine and more.

Three courses are £18.50, two courses are £15.50 and one course is £12.50.

The menu is subject to change so be sure to check their Facebook page for the latest details and how to pre-order.

The Black Bear Inn, Usk, NP15 1JN

The Black Bear Inn is a gorgeous village pub and restaurant serving tasty seasonal and home cooked food - luckily they are bringing it to our homes.

Their showstopping meals include a variety of seasonal meat and vegetables that are locally sourced and subject to change.

They have plenty of alternatives to a roast, with a seasonal menu that changes weekly.

Just pre-order through the week and collect your meals on a Friday.

This week's meals included Coq au Vin, winter vegetable lasagne and a range of tasty desserts.

Check out their Facebook for the latest updates and how to order.

The Olway Inn, Usk, NP15 1EN

The magnificent Olway Inn has treated us all by offering their truly-scrumptious Sunday roasts for collection or delivery.

A chance to really put your feet up and dine in style, The Olway's impeccable roasts are served with all the trimming including their famous roasties.

They have a wide and varied menu offering beef, pork, lamb or all three meats and a vegetarian option of the day - check out their Facebook for the latest menus.

Roasts cost £12.95 for a large or £9.95 for a small and childrens meals are £5.95.

The Grofield, Abergavenny, NP7 5BB

The Grofield in Abergavenny are among the South Wales restaurants to change the way they work in order to continue serving meals.

Rightfully famous these roasts are an absolute feast - made even better by being enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

This week's menu included Hereford sirloin of beef, lamb or chicken with all the trimmings for £10 as well as a full menu with desserts.

Find out more on their Facebook.