MISS visiting your favourite fancy restaurant this Valentine's? Well, here's how you can still enjoy a romantic meal in lockdown.

With February 14 fast approaching, for those scrambling around for ideas of how you can show your love for your significant other, or anyone you want to celebrate, independent restaurants across Newport have you covered.

While many of you may enjoy a home-cooked meal, we're sure Valentine's Day for many of you would be booking in for the evening at their favourite fancy restaurant.

Sadly, due to a country-wide lockdown, that isn't an option.

However, thankfully, many places across Newport are offering Valentine's dinners at home.

Here's some of the best that we've spotted so far:

Gem42

Gem42 is offering a carefully curated valentine's cake by a team of experienced pastry chefs, led by Chef Pasquale.

Artistically designed and hand crafted using only the finest ingredients sourced from around the world, their award-winning creations not only look spectacular but taste seriously delicious too.

For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/restaurantgem42

Vittorio

Ristorante Vittorio is a family owned restaurant in Newport, which has been serving traditional Italian Food since 1988.

They have a 'Valentines Steak Night in for 2' meal box available to buy. All dishes will be prepared by the restaurant, and you'll only require the use of your oven and one pan. Full instructions included.

It includes: Starter: Tomato bruschetta, Mains: Two 8oz sirloin or fillet steaks, pepper sauce, garlic and rosemary potatoes, root mash, buttered greens, dessert: Two Biscoff cheesecakes and two chocolate coated strawberries.

For more information, head to: https://vittorios.bigcartel.com/product/valentines-cook-at-home-steak-night

Junction 28

Junction 28 has put together a 'Valentines Treat Box' to treat your someone special.

The box is filled with lots of yummy desserts, popcorn and Haribos. There is limited availability.

Their Valentines Menu is also live and available on their website - https://junction28.com/

The Snug

Valentine's at The Snug in Caerleon means a romantic Italian meal for two, with Prosecco included. From Friday, February 12, until Saturday, February 13.

For more information, head to https://www.facebook.com/thesnugcaerleon