FAST food fans will be delighted to learn that the Pizza Hut and KFC are bringing back the Popcorn Chicken Pizza.

The internet breaking hybrid which originally sold out within two days last year is on sale from today (February 15) at Pizza Hut, but you will need to be quick, the pizza will only be available for four weeks.

Last year following the initial release the taste sensation was sold out within 48 hours before selling out once again after restocking following such high demand.

Two words… gravy base 🤤

We’ve partnered with @KFC_UKI to bring you the exclusive KFC Pizza. Get it from all Huts while you can 😏 pic.twitter.com/S0GqagdCH1 — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) February 15, 2021

This time around, the pizza is back for four weeks running from February 15 to March 14 and is only available while stocks last.

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re so happy to be able to put the Pizza Hut’s KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza back on the Pizza Hut Delivery menu.

“It was overwhelmingly popular with customers last year, so we want to keep delivering them products they love.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do but be quick, it’s not around for long!”

The mouth-watering pizza and fried chicken combination has been created using KFC’s iconic Gravy on a Classic Pizza Hut Crust base, with mozzarella cheese all topped with fan favourite Popcorn Chicken and sprinkled with option of sweetcorn.

The fast food brands are also offering a 2-4-1 Boneless Banquet coupon with every pizza purchased.

Hazell White, senior brand manager at KFC UK & Ireland said: “Last year feels like a long time ago, so we’re really happy to be bringing this one back!

“Our incredible Popcorn Chicken on a pizza really does make sense and we can’t wait for our fans to enjoy it all over again.

“This year, we’re extra excited to offer a 2-4-1 deal on Boneless Banquets with every purchase, so there’s no excuse not to get involved.”

The Popcorn Chicken Pizza can be purchased as part of Pizza Hut’s £20.99 KFC Pizza Deal Which includes a large pizza, garlic bread and wedges.

Perri Kiely, star of popular dance group Diversity is also a fan and has taken to TikTok to encourage fans to learn his ‘A Pizza Hut, a Pizza Hut Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Pizza Hut’ dance routine if they’re not too “chicken”.

Perri said: “It’s exciting to be part of such an iconic collaboration and bring back the 2003 hit! Get involved, dance, move, eat pizza, share a slice of the action and see if you can keep up with me!”