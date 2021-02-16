WHAT is your secret for a perfect pancake?

Whatever your preference, get the pans and spatulas out, Shrove Tuesday is here.

What is Shrove Tuesday and when is it?

It is the final day before the first day of Lent, also known as Ash Wednesday.

In the Christian calendar, this is a day to clean the soul and feast before Lent begins.

Why do we eat pancakes?

As the last day to indulge yourself before Lent, people used to try and use up all the foods which weren't allowed in Lent.

These included meat and fish, fats, eggs and milky foods.

Therefore pancakes became associated with Shrove Tuesday as they were a meal which could use up all the foods with just the addition of flour.

But what toppings to have?

A contentious issue no doubt.

There are an array of different toppings that are commonplace on pancakes across the country, from the fruity variety including banana, strawberry or blueberries, to the more treat like options like chocolate spread.

Not to mention the slightly off the wall toppings of butternut squash, goats cheese or parsnip.

But what is your favourite? Let us know.

How do I make pancake batter?

Basic pancake recipe (Makes 8 pancakes)

115g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 egg

300ml milk

25g unsalted butter, melted

Vegetable oil

Sift the flour and salt together, beat the egg into the milk and whisk into the flour. Rest the batter for 30 minutes if you have time. Add melted butter.

Warm the pan well and rub lightly with kitchen paper dipped in oil. Put some batter in the pan and tilt the pan so that the mix covers the base in a thin layer.

Cook for 15-20 seconds until the edges curl and the underside is golden. Flip and cook on the other side. Turn out and keep warm. Repeat until the batter is finished.