A NEWPORT chef has opened her second business during the coronavirus pandemic - achieving her dream of running her own restaurant more than four years ahead of schedule.

Young entrepreneur Vivienne Read has opened the North Street Bar & Grill in Newport just six months after launching her Chef Read catering van business, which you can read about here.

The new venture was launched with her partner, Leighton Newberry, and opened yesterday from 5pm for takeaways only, due to the current lockdown restrictions.

The North Street Bar & Grill’s menu - including Chef Read favourites like gourmet ‘around the world’ burgers and chicken wraps - will be available for collection or delivery.

Customers can order by phone at the moment, but the menu will shortly be available via Just Eat and newly-launched Newport Eats.

North Street Bar & Grill current menu

The takeaway service is open 5pm-10pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11.30am-5pm on Sunday.

When the bar can open fully, Vivienne, 26, and Leighton, 25, have a completely different menu planned and intend to serve afternoon teas, Sunday lunches, breakfast, and ‘bottomless’ brunches.

When Vivienne opened Chef Read in Newport last September she said her aim was to open her own restaurant within five years.

Now, just six months later, the former Celtic Manor Resort and Golden Lion in Magor chef, has achieved her goal.

Ms Read said: “The catering van will be staying open. That has not only been my bread and butter; it has given me the confidence to move forward quicker than I’d planned.

“I’ve opened one business during the pandemic and that has gone so well it’s enabled me to expand.

“When Leighton and I found out the North Street premises was available, we both felt there was no time like the present.

“My attitude now is if I can launch a business when I did and get through lockdown successfully, then I can do anything.”

North Street Bar & Grill logo

In the catering trade since she was 17, Vivienne worked at the Celtic Manor Resort for six years with chefs such as television MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen.

The former St Joseph’s High School pupil made a name for herself in 2015 when she reached the final of Junior Chef of Wales, representing South Wales and winning the silver medal.

And the businesswoman already had plans with Leighton - with whom she has a two-year-old son - to open a third business.

To order a takeaway from the North Street Bar & Grill, call 07729 527759.