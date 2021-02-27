CHINESE has been voted as Wales' favourite takeaway, but where are the best places to grab one in Newport?

According to new data, Chinese is the number one choice for takeaway in Wales, with 25 per cent of the country voting it as the favourite.

Just trailing was fish and chips, 19 per cent, and Indian, 17 per cent.

While takeaway spending surged by more than 50 per cent a few weeks after the first lockdown.

But where is the best place to go if you want a Chinese in Newport?

We wouldn't try to say for sure, but you have.

These are the five best Chinese takeaways in Newport according to your JustEat reviews.

1. Hong Sheng, Corporation Road, Newport

Hong Sheng boasts a JustEat rating of 5.43 out of six from 166 reviews, making it the most popular Chinese in Newport on the site.

It's most recent reviews are full of six star ratings, including this from Anne: "Every part of our meal was extremely good, the food arrived piping hot, there was plenty, we even had extras and prawn crackers.

"We both thank you for a very enjoyable meal and we will be ordering from you in the future."

And this from Laura: "Excellent food, good size portions, friendly delivery driver also! Will definitely use this place again! Thanks."

2. Panda House, Chepstow Road, Newport

After 395 reviews, Panda House has an average rating of 5.27 stars out of six.

One reviewer said they were so good they won't order from anywhere else.

Simon said: "We've been using Panda House for our takeaways for a few years now & we've never been disappointed!

"The food is always lovely & delivered on time. We won't order Chinese food from anywhere else in Newport!"

Luise added: "Arrived earlier than estimate which was great as I ordered late, food was nice and hot and tasted lovely.

"Delivery driver was friendly and socially distanced."

3. Golden Bowl, Commercial Road, Newport

Golden Bowl has received 457 reviews on JustEat, with many praising the quality of the food and the promptness of delivery.

Laura said: "Best Chinese takeaway we’ve had in a long time, very tasty and fresh. Friendly staff. Will definitely order from here again."

Matt added: "Ordered from here a couple of times and wouldn’t go anywhere else.

"Food tastes great, sizes are big and delivery is always right on time requested. 100 per cent recommend. Thank you!"

Overall, the takeaway has a rating of 5.17 out of six.

4. Oriental Chinese Takeaway, Corporation Road, Newport

Similar to Golden Bowl, Oriental Chinese Takeaway has an average rating of 5.17 out of six from 307 reviews.

And the most recent reviews are full of praise for the food and service from the takeaway.

Sammy said: "Since moving to Newport I’ve yet to find a Chinese I like.

"First time ordering tonight and was the best Chinese I’ve had since moving here!

"Definitely will be my go to Chinese from now on. Thank you!"

Joanne added: "Really good food. My daughter has a peanut allergy, and the person I spoke to at Oriental was very helpful with clear and honest descriptions of their cooking techniques which was much appreciated.

"We had a mixture of dishes, all were lovely, really tasty. Highly recommend!"

5. Master Chef, Corporation Road, Newport

After 373 reviews, Master Chef has an average JustEat rating of 5.01 stars.

One six star review, from Geraldine, said: "Gorgeous food, great portions, top value.

"Will definitely use again and can highly recommend the broccoli and garlic which is one of the best I’ve tasted."

Another, from Andrew, said: "Nice food well priced, what more can you ask for?"

What is your favourite takeaway in Gwent? Let us know below.