CALDICOT will get another takeaway despite concerns that there are too many in the town centre, after Monmouthshire council’s planning committee gave the green light.

A former cobblers on Newport Road, which has been vacant for two years, will soon become a hot food takeaway.

Concerns have been raised by Caldicot Town Council and several county councillors over the number of takeaway outlets in the town.

The Caldicot Town Team acknowledged these concerns, stating there were 13 takeaways, four pubs and two cafes.

READ MORE:

However, when consulted in the plans they said: “With new flats being converted in the town centre, we feel that this will add to the atmosphere and could help to potentially reduce some anti-social behaviour.

“Whilst Caldicot Town Team would of course like to see more retail units being taken up over food outlets, the market is not going in that direction and we feel that on reflection, an occupied premise is a much more appealing option that an empty one; regardless of its use class.”

This sentiment was reflected by many councillors in the planning committee.

Cllr Jeremy Becker said that the application was needed to support the high street. Cllr Giles Howard said that he agreed it was far better to have something in a building.

Cllr Howard said: “My head says the recommendation is right my heart says it’s not.

“I just worry it’s not going to do anything for the town centre.”

Cllr David Evans said the number of takeaways was stopping other businesses coming to the town and called for the shops to be full of the right businesses.

Cllr Roger Harris said: “There’s nothing more depressing than empty premises in a town centre and as far as I’ve heard Caldicot has got quite a high percentage of voids.

“That in itself stops people coming into a town centre.

“The more shops that are closed the less people are going to come into the town.

“To my mind a functioning shop has to be better than an empty shop.”

The application had proposed to be open seven days a week between midday and 11.30pm, however the planning committee agreed that it should be limited to 10pm on Sundays.