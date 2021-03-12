FAST food fans are being warned of imminent changes to the McDonald’s menu.

The global burger chain will be axing four popular products later this month in stores across the UK in what will be blow for fans.

From March 23, the Grand Big Mac will be given the axe after being introduced to the menu on Wednesday, February 10.

The firm favourite consists of two 100 per cent beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun.

The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better with the choice to have yours with or without bacon.

Grand Big Mac with bacon. (McDonald's)

But if you want to get your hands on one before they’re lost from the menu, you will need to be quick.

The Homestyle Crispy Chicken, which was introduced alongside the Grand Big Mac last month, will also be getting the axe.

The burger, which consist of a chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, a hot and spicy mayo and caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun, will also be dropped from the menu on March 23.

Homestyle Chicken Burger (McDonald's)

The Flake Chocolate McFlurry and the Flake Raspberry McFlurry will no longer be available as the six-week promotion comes to an end.

But it’s not all bad news for fast food fans, the much-loved cheesy side of Mozzarella Dippers which were re-introduced last month will be staying for a little while longer.

McDonald’s confirmed the cheesy sticks coated in breadcrumbs and served with a Salsa Dip will remain on the menu until at least May 4.

Last month, Katsu nuggets 6 box, Katsu nuggets 9 box, Big tasty, Galaxy salted caramel McFlurry and Mini Galaxy salted caramel McFlurry were all axed to make way for the return of the Grand Big Mac.

