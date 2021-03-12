A FOOD delivery business founded during the pandemic is “going well” with plans to expand throughout the year.

Newport Eats is a food delivery app founded by Caerphilly's Tom Morgan and Ellis Smith and follows on from the success of their business Caerphilly Eats which they launched earlier in the year.

Mr Morgan said: “During the pandemic money has been tough for people and businesses, but there will always be a need for food.

“Some of our competitors rates are quite high, and include set-up fees, so we thought this could save businesses some money and get people to buy local.

“Newport Eats has no set-up fees - we wanted to support local businesses and encourage the public to use them."

Newport Eats officially went live on February 15 and now has more than 20 food venues signed up and is approaching the 30 mark.

The entrepreneurs plan to have at least 90 business on Newport Ends by the end of this year.

“It’s gone really well so far,” added Mr Morgan.

“Restaurants are closed but you can bring the feeling of a restaurant to your kitchen table.

“The takeaway industry is massive, but we strive to work with our businesses – we promote them and help with marketing.

“We also speak to them directly, giving it a more personal touch.

"Someone needed assistance with their machine on the weekend so I went and helped them and they were appreciative.”

To find out what's available in Newport - with some businesses offering delivery exclusively through the app - download 'Newport Eats' on the app store.