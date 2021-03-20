NEWPORT's most popular dishes have been revealed.

To mark their fourth anniversary in the city, Deliveroo has released Newport's five favourite dishes.

New data reveals that Saturday night is the time we most enjoy ordering in, while burgers are up their with the go to food options.

Further data reveals that locals love American food the most, followed by Japanese and Italian.

These are Newport's five favourite dishes:

Cheese Burger from Fat Burgers; Chilli Squid from Wagamama; Grande Low & Slow Beef Brisket Ragu from Coco Di Mama; Saucy Chick Burger from Saucy Chicks; Lasagne from Zizzi.

Saturday at 8:14pm is the most popular time for Newport locals to order Deliveroo.

Since its launch in the town four years ago, more than 75 restaurants have signed up to the platform, and more than 120 people have worked for the company, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food.

Of the restaurants on Deliveroo, 60 per cent are local independents in the city.

Harison Foster, regional director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Newport over the past four years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”