HERE'S how to snap-up some of the best deals at McDonald's this week.
Fast-food giant, McDonald's, are offering customers Chicken McNuggets for just 99p through McDonald's Monday and 30 per-cent off the entire menu on Tuesday.
Making Monday, March 22, super saucy, customers will be able to make a scrumptious saving of £2.40, with the Six Chicken McNuggets for 99p deal.
So, whether you’re a BBQ, tomato, curry, or sweet & sour sauce fan, the Chicken McNuggets – with their deliciously crispy coating – will be ready to be dipped, for less than half the price.
Not only that, but the final offer from a week of McDonald’s deals will fall the very next day, as Tuesday, March 23, brings with it 30 per cent off all menu items, all day long.
Both deals are available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App.
Simply download the app to treat yourself to the latest offers and keep your eye out for more amazing McDonald’s Monday deals and exclusive offers available on the app.
McDonald’s restaurants have now re-opened for walk-in takeaway and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.
McDonald’s breakfast is available from 6am-11am and the lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.