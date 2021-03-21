POPULAR fried chicken chain KFC looks to be coming to Chepstow after a job advertisement was circulated online.
The advert is for an assistant restaurant manager and the address listed is a Chepstow postcode.
It relates to a site on the Newhouse Industrial Estate just off the M48 near the Severn Bridge.
'New store opening!' is included in the advert, although specifics are scarce.
The post also relates to Euro Garages, a firm which has recently seen multiple KFC drive-thru outlets open at their garages.
However, there is currently no Euro Garages site in Chepstow.
KFC and Euro Garages were contacted for a comment.