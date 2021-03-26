WORK has begun to bring a first of its kind drive-through Costa Coffee to Newport.

The new store will be an 'eco pod', and will be one of the UK's first net zero energy retail buildings.

The environmentally friendly design will include a special timer frame as an alternative to a traditional steel one, as well as solar panels on the roof, energy retaining insulation and an under-floor heating system.

The new drive-through Costa forms part of a new development of 149 homes at Old Town Dock in Newport.

Newport City Homes, along with contractor ISG Limited, broke ground on the new coffee shop earlier this week.

The drive-through lane to Costa Coffee will be accessible from East Dock Road, and there will be cycle parking spaces as well as car parking with dedicated electric charging points.

There will also be a large green area with trees and outdoor seating, to allow customers to enjoy their refreshments outside.

This site is located between Usk Way and East Docks Road.

The original Old Town Dock was built in 1842 and shipped coal around the world from the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal. It was eventually filled in during the 1930s.

Matthew Davies, executive director of development at Newport City Homes said: “This exciting ‘eco-pod’ Costa Coffee shop will be within walking distance of the city centre and will provide up to 25 job opportunities for local people.

"With our proposed development of 149 homes at this key location being close to active travel links and public transport, we are ensuring that we maximise the wider benefits of this development in contributing to people’s health, well-being, the environment and supporting the local economy.

"The coffee shop and the new homes will be built to increased design standards, using alternative construction methods that will not only see carbon reduction in their construction, but also in future use.”