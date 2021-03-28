A FAMILY who took over the running of a “traditional and hearty” inn in Usk have spoken of how they’ve used the pandemic in the best way possible.

Kelly Joliffe, husband Steve and daughter Frankie took over the running of the Greyhound Inn and Hotel in 2017, and said they’ve had a “whirlwind period” where they never got around to upgrading the premises.

The inn, which is based in a rural location on Strand Street off the A449, was in need of a makeover, Mrs Joliffe said, without losing its homely feel.

Thanks to having plenty of free time in lockdown, the Greyhound is now home to an agility course for dogs, and a new back patio looking over the “doggy play paddocks”, while inside the pub has had a makeover with new leather seats, and a 30-year-old carpet has been ripped out.

The new doggy play paddocks at the Greyhound Inn and Hotel

The Greyhound Inn and Hotel

Mrs Joliffe, who traded in her old role as director of sales for Holiday Inn Express based in Reading to realise a "lifelong dream" and take the plunge and head to Usk, has been reflecting on the last year.

“It’s not been an easy year by any means – certainly our hardest yet, but if it wasn’t for the pandemic we’d probably never have got around to making these changes,” she said.

“It’s given us a time as a family to take stock and build again.

“When we took this pub on we were very quickly aware of how homely and traditional it was. It’s a very endearing place.

The new back patio at the back of the pub overlooks the doggy play paddock and fields

“We’re very lucky when we’re allowed to open to be busy, and we have lots of regulars who are very important to us and have been coming here long before we were here.

“They check in with us every week on the phone, and we check in with them. It’s lovely to know they care, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them back.”

The changes made means they now have 75 covers at the rear of the pub, and 70 covers at the front, meaning they are in a great place to get off to a flyer when pubs can reopen outdoors.

“We’re not trying to change the pub as such, but we’re aware when people come back many will be quite anxious about going indoors,” Mrs Joliffe explained.

READ MORE:

“This gives us a chance to make those people feel absolutely safe when they’re hear. I think the vast majority of people will be much more comfortable sitting outside this summer.”

On the new ‘doggy play paddock’ and agility course, she said: “I’m a mad dog lover, and I realise the amount of people getting dogs during lockdown. We wanted to provide that space where people can come for free and just enjoy it. We hope they’ll then enjoy a drink or a meal, but we certainly won’t be pushing them to.

“I hope it draws some new people here.”

The Joliffes can’t wait to open again outdoors, but say it’s important they have the right notice so they can prepare staff.

They've had plenty of fun introducing some unique changes

Kelly and pals testing out the doggy play paddocks

Ministers will consider when gyms and outdoor hospitality in Wales can reopen on April 22, and like has been the case throughout the pandemic – traders do not tend to find out they can open until a couple of days in advance.

“With the time of the year we’re expecting to be able to open outdoors, it’s likely we’ll be busy, so we would like more confirmation on target dates to open because at the moment staff do not know whether they are coming or going,” she said.

Kelly, Frankie and Steve Joliffe

The front beer garden at the Greyhound

“I also want to get it as right as we can for our regulars when they return. Many of them will want a pint of Abbots, but I can’t get those barrels ordered and on draught at short notice. There is a lot of second guessing happening at the moment.”

Looking ahead, they believe there is plenty to be optimistic about, but say they will need help to get through a tricky winter period.

Mrs Joliffe added: “We’re really hopeful we’ll have a strong summer, but we’re worried about the winter when people do not want to sit outdoors.

“We will lose April which is the fourth best month of the year for us.

“I’d like to encourage ministers to not introduce discounts like Eat Out To Help Out in the summer, but do something similar in the winter when hospitality traders are likely to really need it.”