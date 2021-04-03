A STREET food favourite will be returning this month as restrictions on outdoor hospitality to ease at the end of the month.
DEPOT Cardiff has a combined outdoor area of more than 15,000 sq ft, and the outdoor area at DEPOT is thought to be one of the biggest beer gardens in Wales.
The Street Food Social event will be starting on Monday, April 26, and will include a variety of different independent street food traders, socially distanced seating, and a fully licensed bar.
All of the seating will be covered and the events will be hosted in three hour sessions, with plenty of sanitising stations dotted around.
Food and drinks will be ordered and delivered via table service.
The annual event launched in 2015, and was the first dedicated street food venue brought to the city.
Customers will be able to book tickets in advance, with some having sold out already in less than 24 hours since the reopening date was announced.
For more information head to @DepotCardiff on Facebook.