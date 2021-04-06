WETHERSPOONS have confirmed which of their Gwent pubs will reopen later this month.
A selection of the chain's pubs across Wales will be opening their patio garden's from April 26.
That includes six pubs across Gwent.
They will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 10pm from Friday to Saturday.
They will offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals and fish and chips. Food will be available from 9am to 7pm seven days a week.
READ MORE:
- Watch: Three arrested on drug charges following early morning police raid
- Motorcyclist killed in fatal Monmouthshire crash is named
- Brave butchers who heroically tackled knifeman commended for their courage
Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.
These are the Gwent Wetherspoons that will open on Monday, April 26:
- The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road, Newport
- The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street, Chepstow
- The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood
- The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar
- The John Fielding, Caradoc Road, Cwmbran
- The Kings Head Hotel, Agincourt Square, Monmouth
The pubs will not be operating a booking system.
Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet.
NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect Service will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available.
Jensen Clarke, pub manager at The Godfrey Morgan, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back after a long time away.”