SUBWAY is offering Walkers crisps as a topping on your sandwich from today.

Subway will be adding Walkers crisps to their selection of customisable toppings for their Subs, wraps or salads as guests will be asked if they would like ‘crisp in’ or ‘crisp out’ for their order.

The sandwich chain will be making the change across all 1,700 UK stores and the crunchy topping will cost 20p extra.

Inspired by the beloved national tradition of the classic ‘crisp sandwich’, Subway are partnering with Walkers to allow customers to add some extra crunch to their order – so they can now create their own ultimate ‘crisp Sub’.

Walkers Ready Salted Crisps will be available as part of Subway’s selection of 53 customisable ingredients and toppings to add at their counter from Wednesday, April 7, bringing the unique British delicacy to the high street as guests will have the option of adding crisps to any six-inch or Footlong Sub, wrap or salad when ordering in store.

Fernando Kahane, marketing director at Walkers said: “As a nation, we may not agree on everything, but we are united in the fact that a lunchtime sandwich without crisps is just not the same.

“That’s why we’ve teamed up with Subway to offer extra Walkers crunch with your Subs and to ensure lunchtimes are even more enjoyable.”

Angelina Gosal from Subway added: “The crisp sandwich is an iconic and important part of Britain’s culinary traditions and we’re excited to partner with Walkers to allow guests to now order one in store.

“With the addition of Walkers crisps to the toppings you can add to our Subs, we have one of the biggest, tastiest and the crunchiest menus on the high street!”

​So whether an Italian B.M.T®, Chicken Teriyaki, Veggie Delite®, Turkey Breast, or new vegan T.L.C. (Tastes Like Chicken) is your go to order, crisp sandwich aficionados will now be able to choose ‘crisps in’ to add an extra crunch to any of Subway’s 18 signature Subs, wraps or salads for a limited time (until 23rd May).

Replying to the news on Twitter, One customer said they had been adding crisps to their sub for years.

They said: "Been doing this with my Doritos packet for years... Who doesn't love a crisp sarnie?!"

Other users seemed unconvinced, so much so one user simply said: "Noooo".

Those who would rather have their ‘crisps out’ can still enjoy packs of Walkers Ready Salted, Cheese & Onion and Oven Baked Cheese & Onion flavours with their Subs at Subway stores, as a snack, side or part of a Meal Deal.

