TWO Fridays restaurants (formerly TGI Fridays) will re-open in Wales later this month.

Fridays will re-open two Welsh restaurants for outdoor dining on Monday April 26 - the restaurant based in Usk Plaza at Friar's Walk in Newport, and the Cardiff restaurant in Newport Road.

Foodies are encouraged to pre-book their outdoor dining slot, with a new menu packed with Fridays favourites and classics - including their sesame chicken strips, 'ultimate' ribs and 'epic' burgers - plus sharing plates and an array of desserts and starters.

Alongside the menu Fridays have curated a list of their ‘Top 10 Greatest Hits’ cocktails for guests to choose from including Purple Rain, Strawberry Daiquiri and Pornstar Martini.

TGI Fridays celebrates its 35th anniversary in the UK this year, and to celebrate has relaunched its famous red and white stripes uniform.

The iconic polo shirts, made entirely from recycled plastic, will be rolled out to Fridays restaurants across the country, appearing first in those reopening for outdoor dining.

MORE NEWS:

Friday chief executive Robert B Cook, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome guests back in Cardiff and Newport to celebrate the easing of lockdown with us.

"The Fridays team have been counting down the days until they can get back to work and once again welcome guests back.

"To avoid disappointment we are asking guests to pre-book and to follow the guidelines we have at both restaurants to keep everyone safe and make sure we stay on track for the next stage of lockdown easing.”

For more details on the outdoor dining menu, health and safety measures in place, to pre-book - and to find out more about the additional 29 Fridays restaurants already open for outdoor dining - visit the Fridays website - https://www.tgifridays.co.uk/outdoor-dining/