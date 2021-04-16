PLANS for a new coffee shop in Monmouth have been lodged with the county council.
If approved, the Coffi Lab will occupy the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store on Monnow Street.
The building, which has been empty for a year, could be converted into a coffee shop and café.
A design and access statement for the plans says the shop would generate around six full time jobs.
It is hoped that the coffee shop would create “an attractive, welcoming and inviting atmosphere” for customers.
If approved, the coffee shop would provide seating outdoors as well as indoors. The outdoor seating would be to the rear of the building in a small yard.
The coffee shop could be open between 8am and 8pm daily, if given the go-ahead.
A decision on the plans will be made by Monmouthshire County Council in the coming months.