MANY pubs will be welcoming guests into their outdoor areas next week.
Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that from Monday April 26 pubs and restaurants in Wales can re-open their outdoor areas.
The Brains and Marston's pub operator has confirmed that more than 130 pubs across Wales will re-open outdoors from April 26.
Marston's chief executive, Ralph Findlay, said: “We are delighted many of our pubs and Brains’ pubs across Wales will reopen and teams can welcome back guests.
"It’s been a challenging time, but we are excited to see friends and family reunite and enjoy going out once again.”
Here's what you need to know:
- Food and drink offers have been adapted for customers to enjoy outdoors and will include much-loved pub food along with vegan and vegetarian options
- To accompany table service, Marston’s has introduced an online ordering system called ‘Marston’s Tap’. The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs for guests to use and a full rollout is underway following its success last year.
- Brains’ pubs will also operate an online ordering system for guests to use during their visit.
- Bookings are accepted and places can be reserved via each pub's website, but walk-ins are allowed.
- Toilets and baby changing facilities will be available
Which Brains and Marston's pubs are re-opening in South Wales?
ABERGAVENNY
- Hen & Chicken, Flannel Street
- Lamb & Flag, Brecon Road
BARRY
- Cherry Orchard, Barry Road
- Master Mariner, Skomer Road
- Park Hotel, Park Crescent
- Tynewydd Inn, Tynewydd House
BRIDGEND
- Cherry Laurel, Kingsway
- Llangewydd, Broadlands, Gentle Way
- Pheasant, Heol Eglwys
- Red Dragon, Litchard Hill
- Two Brewers, Brackla Way
- Ty-Risha Alehouse, Pen-Y-CaeWater Mill, Main Road
BRYNMAWR
- Willow Tree, Blaina Road
CAERPHILLY
- Bumble Bee, Sirhowy Enterprise Way (Blackwood)
- Cwrt Rawlin, Nantgarw Road
- Green Lady, Pontygwyndy Road
- Moat House Inn, Lon-y-Llyn
- Otter, Bridge Street (Newbridge)
- Pontygwindy Alehouse, Pontygwindy Road
CARDIFF
- Admiral Napier Hotel, Cowbridge Road East
- Albany Hotel, Donald Street
- Birchgrove Hotel, Birchgrove Road
- Blackweir Tavern, North Road
- Clifton Hotel, Clifton Street
- Cross Inn, Newport Road
- Crwys Hotel, Crwys Road
- Dock, Mermaid Quay
- Duke of Wellington, The Hayes
- Fairwater Hotel, St Fagans Road
- Fox & Hounds Hotel, Old Church Road
- Fox & Hounds Hotel St Mellons, Chapel Row
- Heath Hotel, Whitchurch Road
- Highfields Inn, Caerau Road
- Hollybush Hotel, Glyn Coed Road
- Lewis Arms Hotel, Mill Road
- Maltsters Arms, Merthyr Road
- Monkstone Inn, Newport Road (Rumney)
- New Bridge Inn, Abergele Road
- Old Arcade, Church Street
- Pendragon, Excalibur Drive
- Retreat Hotel, Llanedeyrn Estate
- Sand Martin, Ffordd Fred Keenor
- Three Arches, Heathwood Road
- Ty Mawr, Graig Road
- Tynant Inn, Morganstown Road
- Yard, St Mary Street
CHEPSTOW
- Piercefield, St Arvans
CWMBRAN
- Blinkin Owl, Henllys Way
- Greenhouse, Newport Road
MONMOUTH
- Punch House, Agincourt Square
NEWPORT
- Blaina Wharf, East Dock Road
- Hanbury Ale House, Uskside
- Llanwern Bull, Queens Way
SWANSEA
- Black Boy, Gower Road
- Cockett Inn, Waunarlwydd Road
- Mary Dillwyn, Pontardulais Road
- Old Inn, Swansea Road
- Pitcher & Piano, Wind Street
- Pump House, Pump House Quay
- Three Sisters, Mansel Terrace
- Vivian Arms Hotel, Gower Road