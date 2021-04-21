PUB OWNERS and landlords are preparing to reopen on Monday following first minister Mark Drakeford confirming on Monday night that outdoor hospitality will be able to reopen.

Mr Drakeford has also confirmed that from Saturday, April 24, six people - from any number of households - will be able to meet outdoors in Wales.

Currently, the rule for meeting outdoors provides for up to six people from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors.

Further rule changes are expected to be announced on Thursday, with outdoor attractions, organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people, and outdoor wedding receptions - for up to 30 people - expected to resume from April 26.

The majority of Torfaen pub owners the South Wales Argus spoke to will be opening on Monday, with many making the final preparations this week ahead of reopening.

Rhys Bailey, landlord of The Bush Inn in Upper Cwmbran, said they would be open from Monday.

"It's good news to have it confirmed," he said. "It would have been nice to have some details on what the guidelines will be, but I think they will come later in the week.

"We're glad we'll be open again serving customers. It's good to be going in the right direction with the rules being eased and more and more people getting the vaccine. Hopefully it continues.

"I'm sure everyone and every landlord is hoping for a sunny couple of weeks."

Gerwyn Evans, owner of The Rising Sun in Abersychan, said he was more optimistic this time around than when reopening after the first lockdown.

"We are going to be reopening on Monday," he said. "It seems the right time of year for coming out into the gardens.

"Hopefully in a month we'll be inside as well. So hopefully we'll be going from a running start - having these weeks with only the outside open easing us in to fully reopening.

"I haven't heard of anything untoward across the border, so I'm hoping we can welcome people back with no issues.

"There's more optimism for me this time."

However, Mr Evans said it would have been useful for pub owners and landlords to have the details of any reopening earlier, in order to prepare properly.

"The announcement has come far too late," he said. "We had to order our beer yesterday (Monday) by 4pm to get it in for next week. What if they had changed their minds, or said we could only serve non-alcoholic drinks?

"You've got to feel for the pubs and clubs that don't have an outdoor area."

Kirsty Smith from The Open Hearth in Sebastopol, said: "We are so excited to finally get back to it. It's been a hard time for everyone but to finally have a confirmed date gives us a bit of hope to get a good summer in.

"We've been doing a lot of work to get things ready our end, with expanding our outdoor space and providing more seating, freshening up some of the indoor areas, as well as recruiting staff ready for opening.

"Luckily for us our takeaway service through Just Eat has kept us going but now we feel ready to get back to it.

"It will be nice to see the pub come alive again with people enjoying themselves, kids playing in the park and families getting to finally see each other.

"Fingers crossed the weather holds out for us."

They added their takeaway service will be continuing when the pub reopens.

Gareth Edwards, owner of The Queen Inn in Upper Cwmbran, said although it was good news to get that reopening date, they would not be reopening for another few weeks.

"We are going to wait a couple of weeks for it to calm down," he said. "Last time there wasn't many pubs open, so everyone went a bit mad.

"It'll be a week or two outside, I hope, and then we'll be able to open inside."

Mr Edwards added they were currently finishing works to maximise the outside space at the pub.

The John Fielding in Cwmbran will be reopening on April 26.

Owners JD Wetherspoons has said customers will not need to book, but the NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect Service will be in operation.