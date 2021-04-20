ANY Brit who’s not seen the caterpillar cake debate must be living in a cocoon.

Marks & Spencer is taking legal action against Aldi for trademark infringement with its Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake, which is similar to Marks & Spencer’s Colin the Caterpillar.

The news has sparked a huge public reaction, with some pointing out that caterpillar cakes are available in other British supermarkets. But which cake is the best?

Which? tested six caterpillar cakes - Aldi's Cuthbert is not included as he is a seasonal product not currently on the shelves - by having nine taste testers (adults and children) taste six cakes over two days, rating them on taste and appearance.

To ensure fair findings the order of cakes was rotated with the tests carried out blind. Each tester was given a slice from the middle of the cake and cleansed their palate between samples.

Who were the contenders?

Colin the Caterpillar from M&S

Calli the Caterpillar from Tesco

Wiggles the Caterpillar from Sainsbury’s

Cecil the Caterpillar from Waitrose

Charlie the Caterpillar from Co-op

Clyde the Caterpillar from ASDA

Which one was tastiest?

Charlie the Caterpillar, from Co-op, was given full marks for taste by five of the nine judges.

Charlie was praised for ‘loads of gooey buttercream filling and a moist chocolate sponge’ wrapped in a ‘really crispy’ milk chocolate shell.

One judge said: “It’s easily and obviously the best. It’s moist, spongey and a clear winner with the most flavour.”

Which one has the best appearance?

Cecil the Caterpillar, from Waitrose, came top for appearance for four out of nine judges.

According to Which: “Cecil has a chunky white chocolate face, icing eyes and ‘cute’ little white chocolate feet. The shell is decorated with colourful sugar-coated chocolate buttons and white chocolate stripes, but he lacks the sprinkles seen on most of the other cakes.”

It was described as sweeter than the other competitors bit a ‘bit dry’.

How did the others fare?

M&S Colin the Caterpillar was rated favourably by some, while others were less impressed.

Asda’s Clyde the Caterpillar was a bit dry and too sweet according to some.

Sainsbury’s Wiggles the Caterpillar was second for taste, according to this panel, with most saying he was more chocolatey than the other contenders.

Tesco Calli the Caterpillar was a little underwhelming – while there was nothing wrong with it this cake didn’t wow the judges.

Read the full report at www.which.co.uk/news/2021/04/caterpillar-cakes-compared-which-supermarket-came-out-on-top/

What's the lastest from Aldi and Marks and Spencer?

Aldi recently tweeted: “We’re bringing back a limited edition Cuthbert next month and want to donate all profits to cancer charities including your partners Macmillan Cancer Support and ours Teenage Cancer Trust. Let’s raise money for charity, not lawyers #caterpillarsforcancer.”

Marks & Spencer have responded via Twitter, writing: "We love a charity idea (Colin's been a BIG fundraiser for years). We just want you to use your own character. How about #kevinthecarrotcake ? That idea's on us... and we promise we won't do Keith."