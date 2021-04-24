WITH outdoor hospitality resuming in Wales tomorrow, our minds naturally wandered to pints.

And with the sun set to shine, more specifically beer gardens.

We asked readers what they think some of the best beer gardens in Gwent are – and we weren’t disappointed!

Here are some lovely places, in no particular order, to enjoy a pint or two with your friends.

Ye Olde Bull Inn, Caerleon

One of the most common responses to our call out was Ye Olde Bull Inn, on Caerleon High Street.

Located at the heart of Caerleon, the 15th-century inn is a popular host to the local community and warmly welcomes our customers from further afield.

Its website promises "beautiful gardens" along with "delicious pub grub" locally sourced.

The Crown Inn, Abercarn

Many of our readers gave The Crown Inn, in Abercarn, a shout out.

The pub, in Danyrhiw Terrace, has invested in some gazebos ahead of the grand reopening on Monday, meaning you can gain the full pub experience regardless of the occasionally changeable Welsh weather.

Butterflies Bar & Kitchen, Blaenavon

A unique gastropub situated in the heart of Blaenavon, Butterflies Bar & Kitchen proved another popular choice with our readers.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor described it as a "hidden gem".

Another added: "The food and service is always fantastic and I know they’ve worked very hard through the pandemic.

"Social distancing is excellent with lots of measures in place to ensure safety."

Horse & Jockey, Pontypool

The Grade II listed pub, in Llanvihangel, was mentioned by a number of a our readers when we asked for their favourite beer gardens.

Ahead of the reopening, a post on the pub's Facebook page thanked its customers for their support.

It said: "We would just like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers that have supported us along our journey, we only managed to open for a matter of 3.5 months but you definitely made an impact for us."

The Anchor, Tintern

The Anchor is situated alongside the River Wye, with the backdrop of Tintern Abbey. The pub serves food, and the ingredients they use are locally produced. They have a wide range of locally brewed ales, beers and ciders.

The Anchor is a good pub for families as the garden has a children play area. Walkers with dogs are also welcome. The Anchor’s extensive grounds include their own sports field, where football and cricket is played regularly.

The pub dates back to the 12th century and was originally a cider mill and grain store for the abbey itself.

