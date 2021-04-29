TACO Bell are giving away tacos for nothing.

The restaurant chain, which has a branch in Cardiff, is giving away tacos for free on May 4, and it's all thanks to the Moon.

Around the world, the Moon is known for its spiritual and emotional influences, but it can also affect people's appetite, especially when it looks like a taco during the quarter Moon.

Taco Bell is harnessing the moon’s unique power to look uncannily like a taco to offer everyone in the UK the chance to sink their teeth into a Taco Bell taco for free.

Rising just twice a month, the "Taco Moon" is set to appear from May 3 so grab your binoculars, dust off your telescope, or just stick your head out of the window and look up.

Taco Moon gazers simply have to visit their local Taco Bell restaurant the following day, and a free taco is theirs - available at all 55 restaurants nationwide.

READ MORE:

Gino Casciani, general manager at Taco Bell UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to kick-off Taco Bell’s first ever global campaign, using the world’s biggest billboard as our storyteller - the moon.

"Once people see the moon as a taco, they’ll find it hard to see it any other way again.

"In fact, we’re transforming iconic sites across the UK into tacos to celebrate the nationwide and global giveaway including the London Eye.

"We hope that Brits fall in love with our iconic crunchy tacos and can’t wait to welcome tacos fans through our doors on May 4.”

Taco Bell has restaurants in Cardiff, on St Mary Street, and Somerset, in Bridgwater Retail Park.

Grab your free taco on May 4 and join the conversation with the hashtag #ISEEATACO.