STARTING today, people in Abergavenny can order food via Uber Eats.

The popular app will enable customers to receive their next meal directly to their door at the touch of a button.

Customers can order from McDonald’s which is the first restaurant to launch in the area via the Uber Eats app.

Locals can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com

Here’s how to order using Uber Eats:

1. Download the app or go to ubereats.com to see all the restaurants available in your area. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one

2. Input your location

3. Find what you want to eat

4. Place your order

5. Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and on its way to your destination

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app will mean more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Abergavenny, firstly with McDonald’s, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

"We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

All deliveries made via the app are contactless, and Uber Eats has also introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE for free.