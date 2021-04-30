A POPULAR South Wales pub has undergone a significant garden investment after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oystercatcher, in Terra Nova Way, Penarth, reopened its garden to happy pub-goers to enjoy their first pulled pint and pub grub since they were closed in December as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.
As part of the six-figure garden investment, the Oystercatcher has undergone a complete refurbishment, including a new external bar, five heated huts, external Wi-Fi, new lighting and a newly landscaped garden offering a picturesque view across the bay to enjoy a much needed beer and pub classics.
General manager Andrew Jones said that after such a long period of closure, they are pleased to have their newly renovated garden open for guests to enjoy a “well-deserved pint.”
“The garden is looking fantastic and it is such an exciting time as we welcome guests, both new and old,” he added.
Oystercatcher will be offering a full food menu with pub classics including steak and ale pie, fajitas and an extensive range of burgers.
Customers will receive table service and will have the option to order via the Greene King order and pay app: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/order-and-pay-app/