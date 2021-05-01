IT’S been a tough year for the hospitality industry, who have had to deal with a lot of closures and when they have been open, have had to comply with multiple restrictions and rules which limit their capacity and therefore their businesses.

Last week, the Welsh Government’s guidelines allowed for pubs to open outdoors only, which coincided with sunny, if not a bit chilly, weather. This allowed many people to return to their locals and enjoy a pint or two (or whatever beverage desired) in the sunshine.

The pubs have worked hard to create beer gardens whether it be expanding on the ones they already had or creating one from scratch. We asked our readers over on Facebook to let us know what the best beer garden was.

The Three Horseshoes

Top of the list was The Three Horseshoes in Malpas.

Three Horseshoes, Malpas. Picture: Google Street View

Anne-Marie Mulcock said: “Great, friendly staff and plenty of outdoor seating area.” Emma Richards echoed this sentiment.

Emma Short said: “Great outdoor space, park for the children, dog friendly, brilliant menu and fabulous staff.”

The Crown Inn

In second place is the Crown Inn in Abercarn. Clare Ridd said: “Always a warm welcome from the bar staff and Shedlife Pizza who do fabulous pizzas.”

The Crown Inn, Abercarn's marquee. Picture: Kelsey Price

Richard Lakey added: “Beautiful pub and amazing beer garden with the friendliest staff. You can also get food from Shedlife Pizza whilst enjoying a drink.” Kelsey Price echoed the statements.

MORE NEWS:

It was a four-way tie for third place among our readers. They were:

Brewers Lodge

The Brewers Lodge in Blackwood has six covered pods for outdoor seating and also a number of uncovered tables.

Brewers Lodge, Blackwood. Picture: Google Street View

Emma Chalk said that the pub is fantastic, and they have a new seating area for guests. Friday Andy said: “Second to none for an amazing beer garden and hospitality.”

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales in Risca has redone its beer garden and created extra outdoor areas for seating. It also has the prime location of backing onto the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Kimberley-Anne Berry said: “By far one of the nicest pubs with amazing staff.”

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen in Blaenavon was also a popular choice with our readers. Their outdoor space has a marquee and is decorated with plants and lighting. Comments include how amazing the outdoor set up is and of course the staff.

Dayne Watkins, owner of Butterflies Bar and Kitchen in Blaenavon

The Dorallt

The Dorallt in Cwmbran was also among the top picks from our readers. A classic beer garden is available and staff are friendly.

The Willow Tree

The beer garden for The Willow Tree in Brynmawr is extremely popular with our readers. With many of them showing off their photos of the garden. It currently doesn’t have a cover so if you want to visit make sure to check the weather and the pub’s Facebook page to ensure you can visit.

Willow Tree in Brynmawr's beer garden. Picture: Daniel Singer

Please remember to abide by the rules if visiting any of the pubs featured in the list or any others not featured. Most places require pre-booking so be sure to contact them beforehand to book in.