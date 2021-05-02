THE OWNER of a new dessert shop near Newport city centre says he is confident he is onto a winner, saying the city is well short of affordable places to pick up a pudding.

Stephen Warren, who moved to the city from Birmingham three years ago to live with his partner, says it had been a long-term ambition to open a dessert shop, and he thought there was no better place than in Newport.

Stephen Warren at his new dessert shop Gelato Newport on Caerleon Road

Customers were already in at 3pm on Friday

Gelato Newport – at Caerleon Road next door to the Sign Shop – opened for business at 3pm on Friday [April 30], and was already busy with customers for its first afternoon.

Mr Warren, who has no experience in the industry and has served for 13 years in the military, says he is raring to go after months of preparation.

“It’s been in the pipeline for about a year, but I felt now – at what is hopefully the back end of the pandemic – was the perfect time,” he said, speaking minutes after he opened on Friday.

“People are out and about, there’s a good atmosphere, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how we get on.

Gelato Newport, which opened on Friday and is open seven days a week

“I will always offer a discount in the store. I know people would like to buy a dessert, but typically stores like this over charge. Their profit margins must be huge. I believe there is room for a dessert shop that doesn’t charge those prices, and is still successful.”

Mr Warren says he feels fortunate that he has supportive neighbours. Staff at the Sign Shop have been working with him over the last three weeks to make sure the shop looks top notch.

He’s already thinking big, but says he’s trying to stay grounded for now.

“If it takes off then we’ll be looking for a place where we can have people sitting in,” he explained.

Stephen Warren and his team

He added that he has no concerns over a third wave of the pandemic, due to offering deliveries seven days a week.

“We’re going to do deliveries from half five until half 10 on a weekday, and until 11pm on a weekend, so we’re confident we’ll be able to ride out any pandemic issues.

“It’s really exciting. It doesn’t scare me that I might be lacking experience. I love desserts and it’s something I’ve always been drawn to. We can’t wait to really get going.”