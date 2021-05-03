AS BRITS Brits enjoy a long Bank Holiday weekend many of us will be eating out with friends or family and with it the awkward situation of paying the bill.

Brits are divided on the best way to settle a bill when eating out, according to new research.

Nearly half (43 per cent) are left feeling awkward when it comes to approaching how to pay when they eat out. But eight in 10 (80 per cent) wouldn't let such experiences put them off heading back to restaurants as they continue to reopen. However, love it or hate it, 63 per cent said splitting the bill is all part of the eating out experience.

Julie Daniels, head of rewards at comparethemarket.com said: ''Splitting the bill often divides opinion, as our research shows. But one thing is for sure, people are looking forward to dining out again and plan to make up for lost time. ''As restaurants continue to reopen their doors, we have expanded our Meerkat Meals reward to give our customers even more choice and to make splitting the bill a little easier."

Avoiding uncomfortable situations It also emerged 42 per cent have agreed to pay more than they wanted to avoid an uneasy situation, while the same amount have also done it simply to look good. And nearly one in five (19 per cent) have left a bigger tip to cover off an uncomfortable payment experience. While 20 per cent have actually paid in full on behalf of others to dodge the awkwardness entirely. More than a quarter (26 per cent) had been involved in a disagreement over whether to leave a tip – with the average being left for restaurant staff being £8.25. The average respondent has had to wait an excruciating six minutes and 45 seconds to settle a bill, with more than half (52 per cent) having felt embarrassed by the actions of those who they’ve dined out with when sorting payment.