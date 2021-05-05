A POPULAR cafe near Chepstow which had to close during lockdown will reopen in a new guise at the town's upcycling centre.

Monmouthshire Upcycle, located near the railway station, are joining forces with Toast - the popular cafe formerly situated in Tutshill.

Isla Arendell, who ran Toast as a partnership with Lisa Lovering, will be taking charge of the new venture.

Ms Lovering, however, will not be joining the team due to other commitments, but has been "invaluable" in the move and will continue to support from the wings.

The coffee shop will be sited in the unit across the back car park from the main furniture unit.

"We currently have a kids upcycle section upstairs and have recently opened a new larger book shop in the downstairs area," said a spokesperson.

"So, once we can serve customers inside, the tables will be nestled among the book shelves."

They said the lockdown has "been difficult for us, and many of the staff, volunteers and customers who thrive on the social interaction".

"Throughout the lockdown we have still been working with social services to help those in desperate need with house moves and furniture requirements, so that has been a positive," they said.

"We have been inundated with requests from people wanting to donate furniture and it has been very frustrating to have to turn them down because we simply have not had the staff of the space to accommodate them. Now we are back open and running, the response has been terrific, and we are now accepting donations again."

Community groups previously based at Toast will continue from the new premises.

After several weeks of getting the coffee shop ready to go, staff are now looking forward to a celebratory opening at 2pm on Thursday with comedian, Miles Jupp doing the honours.