CONSTRUCTION work is currently under way at the Old Town Dock site in Newport - but what is being built?

Work began on the site at the end of March this year, and significant progress has already been made.

There were rumours that the building was going to be another McDonald's, due to the bright yellow arches that resemble the brand's logo.

What is being built near the Blaina Wharf in Newport

The site near the Blaina Wharf in Newport 

However, it is in fact a Costa Coffee drive-through that is being as part of a new development of 149 homes.

The drive-through lane to Costa Coffee will be accessible from East Dock Road, and there will be cycle parking spaces as well as car parking with dedicated electric charging points.

The Costa Coffee pod plans

The Costa Coffee pod plans 

The new store will be an 'eco pod', and will be one of the UK's first net zero energy retail buildings.

The environmentally friendly design will include a special timer frame as an alternative to a traditional steel one, as well as solar panels on the roof, energy retaining insulation and an under-floor heating system.