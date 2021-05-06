A NEW coffee shop is opening in the centre of Newport.
Triple Two Coffee will open in Upper Dock Street on Friday, May 7.
The new store is the latest new addition to the city centre after new independent fashion shop Fabrix, Gelato Newport on Caerleon Road, and the new permanent market trader space The Port have opened in the last month.
It has created 10 new jobs for people in the city.
Triple Two now have seventeen stores throughout the UK.
“In what has been a difficult time for the hospitality industry, the team are excited to open their doors to the public,” said a spokesperson.
Over its opening weekend, Triple Two will be offering £1 hot drinks to celebrate its launch.
As well as coffee, it will offer a range of fresh food, including pastries, cakes, and lunch options.
Rafael Agrizzi, Triple Two’s head of openings, said, “We’re really excited about opening the new branch in Newport as our first store in Wales, we look forward to meeting some of our new customers, who are invited to join us for our opening weekend with an offer of £1 hot drinks.
“You can find us on Upper Dock Street, by Friars Walk.”’
For more information on Triple Two Coffee, visit tripletwocoffee.com
