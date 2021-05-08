PENARTH is a nice place for a day out, and we have lined up the best places in Penarth to enjoy a delightful cup of coffee outdoors.

There's nothing quite like enjoying a coffee and tasty treat in the sunshine with your friends.

And, of course, that is now all possible once again after April 26 brought about the reopening of outdoor areas for cafes in Wales.

Up to six people or two households can have a catch up while sipping on their favourite caffeinated beverage.

With plenty of cafés to choose from in and around the town, it can be hard to pick a place to go for a caffeine fix and a sugar rush.

The Crêpe Escape, Glebe Street

Picture: The Crepe Escape Penarth on Facebook

Despite having little outdoor space, they have transformed it into the ‘Secret Escape’ and they are hoping to welcome customers on a booking basis in there.

They have also teamed up with Dough2Go who will be supplying them with their artisan donuts which are all handmade with locally sourced ingredients.

The outdoor seating area. Picture: The Crepe Escape on Facebook

The spot is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 5.30pm, and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

The Galley, Penarth Marina

Beth's Bakes blondies and brownies. Picture: The Galley on Facebook

The Galley, formerly Compass Coffee, is a multi-award winning cafe located in Penarth Marina.

Their outdoor seating area is in their car park which overlooks the marina while dining. Bookings are not required for outdoor seating, and all meals and drinks will be served in takeaway contained.

They are open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 4pm.

Willmore’s 1938, Stanwell Road

Picture: TripAdvisor

A Cafe Deli in the heart of Penarth. You order a coffee and cake and sit outside in the sunshine, or alternatively takeaways and collections are available.

They open Monday to Thursday from 8.30am until 4.30pm, Friday and Saturday 8.30am until 11pm and closed on Sunday.

Foxy's Deli and Café, Victoria Road

Foxy's Deli with the new parklets. Picture: Foxy's Deli on Facebook

Foxys Deli and cafe in Penarth has been the hub of the community in Penarth for 17 years and it was recently named one of 'Britain's Best Brunch Venues' in The Mail on Sunday.

The café are even staying open late with a special menu and are teaming up with their neighbours Gin 64 and serving a menu full of freshly made pizza, lasagne and salads – all alongside Gin 64's delicious gin selection including their own Penarth Gin.

They are open Monday to Friday from 8am until 5pm, Saturday 8.30am until 5pm and closed on Sunday.