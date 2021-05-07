MCDONALD'S has released five new items coming to the menu from this week.

Fast food lovers will know, the UK’s most popular burger chain regularly updates its menu throughout the year with promotions to keep their offerings fresh.

From this week, McDonald’s has unveiled five new items that will be available to customers until mid-June.

The new products will be part of the chains menu from May 5 to June 15 meaning you will only have a short time to sample their new offerings.

One of the items making a return is a firm favourite among McDonald’s lovers, the Bacon Clubhouse Double.

The burger consists of two 100 per cent beef patties, two rashers of Beechwood smoked bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, and sauce.

Another item being added to the menu is the Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

A chicken option consisting of two crunchy Chicken Selects, Emmental cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomato relish, and mayonnaise. Both items will cost £4.79 each.

Two new burgers will be making a return to the menu. (McDonald's)

Another item making a return to the menu is the Cheese and Herb Melts. Priced at £1.89, the cheesy treats come in a pack of five and accompanied with a delicious tomato and herb sauce.

McDonald’s is also mixing it up with their McFlurry’s with Galaxy and Galaxy Caramel flavours making a return to the menu.

Both feature Galaxy chocolate chunks with either chocolate or caramel sauce and cost £1.39.

Now that you have had the good news, to make way for the new items McDonald’s is having to scrap a number of items that have proven popular with customers.

One of which is the Big Tasty burger which was removed on May 5 alongside the Chicken BBQ Smokehouse burger.

To make way for the Galaxy McFlurry’s, McDonald’s has also revealed the Cadbury Crème Egg and the Cadbury Caramel flavours are being scrapped.

The items were reintroduced to the McDonald’s menu in March when customers were warned they would only be available until May.

However, with how often the menu changes it is likely customers will see them make a return to the menu sometime in the future.

