AFTER months of lockdown, Nando’s is emerging with a new menu that has had a serious glow-up.

Introducing several new sides, salads, dips and wines as well as a new recipes for a couple of Nando’s favourites, all available from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11).

With something for everyone, Nando’s new post-lockdown menu will include a selection of new plant-based and veggie options, new burger and pitta recipes and a range of brand-new fiery side dishes.

Stand-out additions include a refreshing new Rainbow Bowl, a crunchy Quinoa & Feta Salad, and the option to add new Nando’s PERi-Plant Strips to your salad for an extra bit of PERi-PERi protein.

In addition, fan-favourites have had a post-lockdown shake-up, with new and improved recipes for its selection of Burgers and Pittas.

Burger fans can now look forward to some brand new PERi Ketchup and Lemon & Herb Mayo alongside lettuce and tomato while Pitta fans will enjoy Lemon & Herb mayo and crunchy slaw in a tangy mustard dressing.

Fans will also be able to add a brand new spice to their meals with the arrival of Garlic BBQ on the PERi-ometer – which will sit between Plain and Lemon & Herb, replacing XXHot – giving a kick of sweet and smoky garlic to your meal.

Not satisfied with shaking up the food menu, four new Southern African wines have also been added to the menu in select restaurants. Perfect for those looking to pair their PERi-PERi with a drop of wine from Nando’s homeland. With a new South African Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabinet Sauvignon and fruity Rose all from the Spier vineyard in Cape Town there is something for every wine lover in your party.

Nando’s new post-lockdown menu will be available from May 11, for delivery, takeaway and Click & Collect in the first instance, until restaurants reopen in accordance with local lockdown restrictions.

For more information on Nando’s new menu, visit the website.

