FOOD delivery company Deliveroo launched in Cwmbran today, May 14.

Deliveroo is a British company – with a website and an app – that allows people to browse and order food from restaurants and grocery retailers in their local area.

Deliveroo is now available in Cwmbran, offering food from the following venues:

Co-operative

Morrisons

One Stop

KFC

Subway

Caspian Fish Restaurant

Shorties

Chans Noodle Bar

Denise's Fish Bar

Kebab King

MRS Supermarket

Munchies Desserts

Munchies Grill

Pizza King

Deliveroo will continue to add businesses – including restaurants, takeaways, and convenience stores over the next few months.

In celebration of the launch in Cwmbran, Deliveroo is offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code CWMBRAN at checkout. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more.

Deliveroo is also offering all customers 20 per cent off on selected restaurants until June 20.

OTHER NEWS:

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Cwmbran to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 30 minutes.

Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo, Berenice Cowan, said, "At last, we've arrived in Cwmbran. We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come."

Deliveroo offers customers the option to schedule orders up to one day in advance, or order for ASAP between 11.30am and 11pm.

For more information – including how to apply to be a partner or drive – visit deliveroo.co.uk

You can order through the website or download the app.