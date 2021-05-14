FOOD delivery company Deliveroo launched in Ebbw Vale today, May 14.

Deliveroo is a British company – with a website and an app – that allows people to browse and order food from restaurants and grocery retailers in their local area.

Deliveroo is now available in Ebbw Vale, offering food from the following venues:

Morrisons

One Stop

KFC

Cafe Lazeez

The Vaping Ape Coffee Shop

Tredegar Balti House

Bombay Lounge

Flames Kebab

Fresh Active

Howells Fish Bar

Spice Valley

Tara Mahal

The Vaping Ape Diner

Deliveroo will continue to add businesses – including restaurants, takeaways, and convenience stores over the next few months.

In celebration of the launch in Ebbw Vale Deliveroo is offering up to 1,000 new customers £10 off their first two orders when they sign up to the platform and use the code EBBWVALE at checkout before June 20 (with a minimum spend of £15 per order).

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Ebbw Vale to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 30 minutes.

Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo, Berenice Cowan, said, "At last, we've arrived in Ebbw Vale. We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers."

Deliveroo offers customers the option to schedule orders up to one day in advance, or order for ASAP between 11.30am and 11pm.

For more information – including how to apply to be a partner or drive – visit deliveroo.co.uk

You can order through the website or download the app.